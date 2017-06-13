VP election throws up new faces in St Estevem, Divar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The results of the village panchayat election saw many new faces emerging in various talukas of the state.

Most of the winning candidates were backed by the ruling MLAs, who had formed panels to contest the panchayat polls.

ST ESTEVEM

In St Estevem, the people were fed-up with the ruling panchayat members, and hence had formed a new panel – Goenkarancho Panel. Out of the 7 wards, the panel won in five, and lost two wards to the Pandurang Madkaikar-backed panel.

The elected candidates Chiara Gomes, Perpetua D’Cunha, Joanita D’Costa, Estevem Godinho, and Surendra Volvoikar all are first timers and vowed to uproot corruption at the panchayat level.

“We will solve the nagging problems of the village like market, garbage, roads, power and water supply, and try to extend the government schemes to the residents,”they said.

SE OLD GOA

In Se Old Goa village panchayat, Tulsidas Kawlekar, Vishwas Kuttikar, Archita Paiguinkar, Janita Madkaikar, Pradnya Fadte, Meghashyam Parvatkar, Narata Bhomkar Vishal Volvoikar and Nilkhant Bhomkar were declared victorious.

In the initial stage of vote counting, there was a tie in ward number 6, as both candidates polled 150 votes each. And, so, after recounting twice, Tiswadi mamlatdar Isha Sawant asked the returning officer to decide the result through a toss, and it went in favour of Nilkanth Bhomkar.

This is the second time Bhomkar has been elected as Se Old Goa panchayat member

SAO MATHIAS

In Divar, Sao Mathias village panchayat saw Ajit Morajkar, Sadanand Phadte, Shamata Morajkar, Sangeeta Harwalkar, Vishaka Bandodkar, Asha Pai and Mohan Volvoikar turning out victorious.

GOLTIN-NAVELIM

In Goltin-Navelim village panchayat, Prasad Pednekar, Elvis Aguiar, Juino Pecardo, Snehal Harwalkar, Mario Pinto, Ramesh Cunkolkar and Heddy Picardo got elected.

Those who lost with a very small margin are ex-sarpanch of Goltim-Navelim Prasad Harmalkar, Prashant Harwalkar, Greta Vaz and others. Most of them were independents and had joined hands for the development of Divar while few were backed by the local MLA.

CHIMBEL

In Chimbel village panchayat, six female and 5 male candidates got elected. The victorious female candidates include Gitaksha Badam, Mohini Narve, Pramila Kunkolkar, Manisha Chopdekar, Vasanti Vernekar and Rosy Utikuri, while male members include Arjun Borkar, Mohan Narve, Chandrakant Kunkolkar, Sandesh Chopdekar and Laxman Adkonkar.

During the course of counting of ballots cast in one of the wards of the Chimbel panchayat, voting did not tally with the number of ballots cast, and so objection was raised in the beginning but then following the intervention of the returning officer there was agreement over the counting and Sandesh Chopdekar was declared elected.