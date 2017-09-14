VMSIIHE students visit Switzerland

NT KURIOCITY

A weeklong trip to Switzerland is often a holiday for many. But for students of the VM Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), who visited the European country on an educative excursion, this was a trip which could end up defining their careers in the hospitality industry.

Whether it was the Cailler chocolate factory or the town of Gruyere in Switzerland whose cheeses people swear by or one of the oldest beer manufacturing facilities at Feldschlosschen, the students experienced several slices of real-world hospitality experience, which will without a doubt expand their imagination as well as skill sets when they pass out from the institute.

The students had the opportunity to see the various processes involved in the production of chocolates at one of the world’s best chocolate manufacturing factory and even got a chance to sample them. Cailler is a part of the Nestle group of companies and is situated in Broc in Switzerland.

“The pre-booked tour of the chocolate factory revealed many facts. We understood how chocolate was introduced to the world, how it was used as currency, how it got banned, and its comeback in the European market. We got a better glimpse of the various processes involved in the production of chocolates and got a chance to sample them.” says Sanzia Nogar.

Situated in the centre, near the Alpine pastures and at the foot of the Château de Gruyères, the next destination for the students of VMSIIHE was the cheese factory in Gruyere which is situated between 800 and 1600 m above sea level. “The cheese factory had various types of cheese. We learnt about the cheese manufacturing processes right from the type of fodder that is given to the cows to the several types of cheese being manufactured at the factory. We also got a sample of cheese to taste that was different from the cheese we eat otherwise.” said Miyuki Viegas.

Since the students were in Gruyere, they visited one of the most famous heritage sites of national significance in Switzerland Château de Gruyères, which is also known as the Castle of Gruyères.

On cards too, was a visit to a vineyard Domaine du Daley located in Lutry, with a scenic view of Lake Geneva, where they learnt from the keeper of the yard, that it is not money alone which drives people to grow vines for wine, but a lot of passion too.

Cesar Ritz College, one of the most well-known colleges in Switzerland Since 1982 that provides International Hotel and Tourism Management Education was the next destination for the students of VMSIIHE.

The students also visited the museum which is dedicated to the famous Swiss Chef Anton Mosimann.

The last and final destination was HTMi Switzerland which is one of the leading tourism management institute recognised worldwide.

Recently VMSIIHE partnered with HTMi institute which enabled students of VMSIIHE who have successfully completed the three year International Hospitality degree at VMSIIHE to enroll at the Master’s program at HTMi Switzerland. Upon completion of the course, students will receive three post graduate degrees. A post-graduation diploma in hospitality Management, MSc in hospitality and tourism management and an MBA in hospitality Management from HTMi.