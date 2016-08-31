VMSIIHE holds an induction ceremony on campus in Raia

V M Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) conducted an induction ceremony for its new batch of students for the academic year 2016-17 at its campus in Raia. Present at the function were parents and guardians of students. This year VMSIIHE witnessed admissions from students of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala besides Goa. International students from Thailand and UAE have also joined the present batch.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by director, VMSIIHE, professor Mirza, followed by an introduction of faculty and staff. Students were briefed about the institute’s culture and legacy.

“At VMSIIHE, we offer a unique curriculum and world class infrastructure to prepare the students for the ever changing needs of the hospitality industry. Our goal is to make this institute the centre of excellence for the hospitality industry in India. We are here to ensure that all our students have acquired the knowledge and skills that are unmatched in this field. The students have an opportunity to get train under the guidance of senior industry and academic experts. The induction ceremony outlined the culture, legacy and vision of the institute to the students,” said professor, Irfan Mirza.

“I am happy that I have left engineering and became part of the VMSIIHE family. The induction ceremony gave me a chance to get to check out the college, my parents also liked the college campus and faculty,” said Atul Harikumar who hails from Kerala and was earlier pursuing a degree in engineering.

Goan student, Sairaj Tari said: “The faculty and staff of VMSIIHE are very motivating and inspiring and I look forward to gaining valuable skills over the next three years. The facilities provided by the college made me choose VMSIIHE to enhance my career.”

Students and parents were impressed by the wide range of facilities and world class standards adopted by the institute.