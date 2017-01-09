Viva Goa presents Food, Travel & Hospitality Awards 2017

Lifestyle magazine Viva Goa celebrated its first Food, Travel & Hospitality Awards 2017 on January 4 at Grand Hyatt Goa. Supported by Goa Tourism, the awards recognised the contribution made by the tourism and hospitality industry in Goa and honoured its best performers.

The Viva Goa Food, Travel & Hospitality lifetime achievement award was conferred on chairman and managing director of Alcon Victor Group Victor Albuquerque by the chief guest, Governor Mridula Sinha.

There were 11 awards presented in different categories, decided by votes from a special jury and trade professionals. Grand Hyatt Goa, Bambolim, walked away with two prestigious awards, for the best luxury resort and the best MICE hotel. The other winners included Hyatt Place Candolim (best mid-market hotel), The Park Calangute (best boutique hotel), Hard Rock Café Calangute (best debut hotel), Heritage Village Club Arossim (best local independent hotel), Rio Rico at Hotel Mandovi (best Goan cuisine within a hotel), Chilli & Spice at Hotel Fidalgo (best restaurant within a hotel category) and Welcome Heritage Hotel Panaji (best hotel incorporating Goan architecture).

Awards were also given to airlines operating in Goa. Indigo Airlines was named the best domestic airline while Qatar Airways bagged the award for best international airline.

The audience was entertained by a dance performance by Prince Dance Group, winners of India’s Got Talent

season 1.