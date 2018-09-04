Viva Goa and Goa Food & Hospitality Expo 2018 host networking dinner

NT BUZZ

Lifestyle magazine Viva Goa recently hosted a networking soirée with Goa Food and Hospitality Expo 2018 for hospitality and tourism professionals at Cidade de Goa, Dona Paula. The chief guest was artist and founder of Museum of Goa (MOG) Subodh Kerkar. Also present were director of Tourism, Menino D’Souza, general manager of Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Gavin Dias, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), Savio Messais and general managers of five- and four-star hotels across the state.

Kerkar discussed his creative inspiration and said that his work is an attempt to capture the essence of Goa in her various moods, from the pristine beaches, the majestic sea, the waving palms and the human figures enjoying nature.

Editor and publisher of Viva Goa and director of Media Promotions Pvt Ltd Kedar Dhume added: “Viva Goa magazine has been part of numerous initiatives to bring the captains of the hospitality and tourism industry together – be it in the form of awards like Viva Goa Hospitality Awards, or the Goa Food and Hospitality Expo.”

Co-director Media Promotions Pvt Ltd, Clive Sequeira thanked the various stakeholders, including participating brands and visitors, for making the expo a grand success.