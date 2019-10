Vistara to start flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25

PTI

New Delhi

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25 this year.

The flight will fly six days a week and won’t be flying on Wednesdays, it said. Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline.

Since August this year, the airline has started flights connecting India with Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore.

“Sri Lanka is a very promising destination for Vistara, given the growth it continues to record in trade and tourism, especially as India is the largest tourism source market for Sri Lanka,” said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

From November 25 this year, the flight will be leaving at 11 am from Mumbai airport and arrive at Colombo airport at 1.25 pm. The return flight will leave at 2.25 pm and arrive at Mumbai airport at 5 pm, it said.