Vishwanathan Anand’s ‘en passant’ to Poker Sports League

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

While the sport has been acknowledged and recognised internationally, the Poker Sports League is an attempt to provide a platform for the immense poker talent in the country, besides give it some credibility. The league had 11 teams participating. The second season saw the Goan team ‘Goan Nuts’ win the title.

In chess you have to be careful and make really good and calculative moves, what prompted you to take up the offer and become the brand ambassador of the Poker Sports League?

I believe the thought process is very similar. There’s one big difference between chess and poker, while in chess all the information is on the table, in poker there is concealed information. Apart from this difference there are many similarities and I’ve been a poker fan having watched it for many years and somebody offered me a chance which I thought was great knowing the potential in the country. This is a very new and innovative concept where there are poker teams.

Do you play poker?

I have played very little poker.

Five-times world champion besides so many other titles in the game. How have you been able to keep up the winning streak?

The main thing is to still be excited about playing. I try to practice as much as possible and keep myself abreast of all the new strategies. So far it’s working.

Had you not been playing chess, which sport would you be associated with?

I have no idea. When I was young I would play badminton and tennis, but I don’t think I was particularly good in them.

Compared to earlier, how serious do you think the current government is on promoting sport at grass root level in the country?

Well I think that government can only set the overall framework. The government cannot promote any game as such. What it can do is create an environment where the game itself can flourish. I think governments have progressively taken sport more and more seriously. I think the sports ministry is committed to bringing about a sporting culture in the country, despite the several allegations made against it.