Vishwajit’s GMC visit gets years old garbage cleared in a jiffy

PANAJI: Annoyed over the non-clearance of garbage, lying around the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim for several years, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who inspected the hospital surroundings at 9 am on Tuesday, in a swift move got most of it cleared by 5.45 pm.

An earthmoving machinery was seen clearing the garbage, with trucks transporting it away.

Rane saw a large amount of garbage, including plastic bags and bottles, lying around the hospital building just few metres away from various wards, and soon told the officials that the area around the premier medical institution of the state cannot be a dumping ground for garbage, and stressed that Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan should begin from the GMC with the clearing of the garbage.

“GMC cannot be a dumping ground for garbage. You do not require any one to spread infection. This garbage is enough to spread it. We are here to treat patients not to create one,” angry Health Minister told the officials.

While speaking to media, Rane said that action will be initiated against the security personnel, who have become absolutely inefficient, and added that they need to be removed first.

“I will take up this issue with the Chief Minister,”he added.

Rane said that during his tenure as a member of the opposition, he was raising the issue of garbage at the GMC, and “today, I found the same situation.”

There is total negligence on the part of the GMC management, he said adding, “ I will take the issue very seriously, whoever may be there.”

The officials should at least take a round to see that hygiene is maintained at the GMC premises, he added.