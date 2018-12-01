Vishwajit says suspension of fish import ban not possible

NT NETWORK

Even as Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy urged the Goa government to put on hold the ban on fish import and allow transportation and trading activities of fish between the two states, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that the particular ban cannot be suspended until the state government finds a solution to the issue.

Confirming that the letter written by the Karnataka Chief Minister has been received by the state government, Rane said that fish will not be imported into the state till systems are in place.

“We have received the letter sent by the Karnataka CM. We are working to ensure that all systems are in place. This is not a ban, we are only asking for compliances,” the Health Minister said.

He noted that Goa being a touristic state, the state government does not want the tourism industry to be affected and added that a solution needs to be found to the issue and the government is already on the job to resolve the same.

“We are working on how we can help smaller fishermen from Maharashtra and Karnataka,” he said, maintaining that as far as traders are concerned, they must comply with guidelines issued by the authorities. The minister also stated that random checks of fish in the market are being carried out by officials.

Rane reiterated that he and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai are of the opinion that things should be taken forward in a fair manner to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, speaking to media on Friday, Sardesai said that he does not want to interfere in the portfolios held by other ministers and added that Health Minister Rane and Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar have to take a firm decision in order to resolve the issue.

“In order to rebuild the confidence among the people of Goa, as fish is the staple diet of Goans, some firm measures need to be taken by the government and I think whatever the Health Minister is doing is to provide safe fish to Goans,” he said.

The Goa Forward Party chief also alleged that Congress party is trying to create apprehensions in the minds of people over the issue.