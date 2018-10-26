Vishwajit presses on compliance of norms for fish imports

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday maintained that fish traders in the state will not be allowed to import fish from neighbouring states if they fail to comply with FDA requirements.

He told a press conference in the city that the government will shortly act upon the new directives spelt out in a circular dated August 2.

Rane said the fish consignments coming into the state in non-insulated vehicles that do not have FDA registration/licence will not be allowed to enter Goa.

“We have given the fish traders enough time for compliance. We cannot give them more time,” he said adding that a note has been moved to the health secretary to ensure that the directives mentioned in the said circular are implemented with immediate effect.

“The health secretary, who is also the commissioner of food safety, will soon hold a meeting… We will require the assistance of various departments for enforcement. Action will be seen on the ground in the next two days,” Rane said.

Clarifying that the FDA registration certificate is also applicable to people selling fish in Goa, the minister said, “Till date not a single trader has complied with the orders. The 33 traders whose registration has been revoked by the FDA ought to fulfil all the requirements, including producing a copy of trade licence from the concerned municipality or the village panchayat, or else we will not reissue the certificate and will not allow them to conduct their business.”

He informed that the Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai had suggested that the proposed laboratory of the Export Inspection Council should be set up in South Goa.

Rane said that he has considered Sardesai’s suggestion on the proposed laboratory for testing fish for formaldehyde and other adulterants.

A suitable space will be identified in South Goa in the next few days. The site will be handed over to the EIC for setting up the laboratory.

The agency will also be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the quality of other food and food products.