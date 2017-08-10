Vishwajit pays Rs 1.5 lakh to state legal fund

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday deposited Rs 1,50,000 towards the Goa State Legal Fund after the High Court of Bombay at Goa directed him to pay this amount in a threat-to-kill case.

The division bench of the High Court of Bombay at Goa comprising Justice C V Bhadang and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan has quashed and set aside the charge-sheet and the consequent criminal proceedings before the judicial magistrate first class, Panaji, against Rane in the threat-to-kill case.

Rane was permitted by the High Court to deposit an amount of Rs 1,50,000 towards the Goa State Legal Fund as a matter of remorse, which was deposited before the High Court. Rane had approached the High Court seeking ‘quashment’ of the charge-sheet filed in pursuant to a complaint filed by social activist Aires Rodrigues alleging threats to kill by Rane.

An affidavit was filed In the High Court by Rodrigues stating therein that he is now not desirous in pursuing the complaint based on which an FIR had been registered by the Old Goa police station. In the affidavit, Rodrigues stated that now he enjoys a very cordial relationship with Rane, and hence he has decided to forego the incident of 2007 and move on in life without any bitterness.

After hearing Rane’s counsel Galileo Teles, Rodrigues, who appeared in person, and additional public prosecutor Pravin Faldessai, the court quashed the charge-sheet and criminal proceedings against Rane before the JMFC, Panaji.

The petitioner had filed the petition invoking supervisory jurisdiction under Section 227 of the Constitution of India and Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking ‘quashment’ of charge-sheet filed against Rane before the JMFC, Panaji, on May 8, 2009 under Section 506(ii) of the IPC.

Rodrigues had filed the complaint before the Old Goa police station alleging that he was threatened by Rane.

It was further alleged in the charge-sheet that during investigation it was revealed that the petitioner had called up Rodrigues on his mobile phone. However, the conversation was not recorded as per the documents available. Pursuant to filing of the complaint by Rodrigues, the FIR was registered by the Old Goa police station under Section 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

After investigation was carried out and statements of the witnesses recorded, the charge-sheet was filed before the JMFC, Panaji, and the case was registered.