Vishwajit emphasises compulsory use of helmet for two-wheeler riders

VALPOI: The Directorate of Transport had observed the 7th Goa State Road Safety Week with the theme “Fast Drive Could be last Drive» at Kadamba Bus stand Valpoi recently.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane inaugurated the function in the presence of Valpoi Municipal Council, chairperson Parvin Shaikh, vice-chairperson Sayyad Sarfraz, councillors, Akhtar Shah, Anil Katkar, Zila members, Premnath Hazare Fati Gaonkar, Saraswati Wadkar, former MLA Narhari Haldankar and deputy director of transport Narvekar.

Emphasising the use of helmet as compulsory for two-wheeler riders, Vishwajit said, “The fact is we are not following traffic rules. It’s high time that every citizen has to follow the traffic rules and if there is any violation, the concerned authority has to initiate action”.

Pointing out that traffic congestion is a serious issue faced by the residents of Valpoi, Vishwajit stressed the implementation of a proper traffic management plan. “I am requesting the traffic department to implement a traffic management plan before September 30 and also urge the VMC to prepare a plan considering various stakeholders of the town” Vishwajit stated. He also appealed to the students to create awareness among family and friends regarding road safety.

VMC chairperson Parvin Shaikh lauded the efforts of the traffic department for organising such an event to create awareness amongst school children. Aktar Shah also expressed his views and said that the younger generation should stop rash riding on the road.

Later, a street play on traffic safety was also performed. More than 500 students from various schools of Valpoi were present for the function.