Vishwajit disqualification plea: HC adjourns hearing to Friday

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has adjourned the hearing in a disqualification petition filed against the Health Minister and former Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane.

The Congress party has filed a petition before the High Court seeking disqualification of Vishwajit Rane for having defied the party whip during the vote of confidence of the government led by Manohar Parrikar on March 16.

The notice issued by the High Court to Vishwajit Rane and other respondents have not yet been served and so the counsels of the respondents did not appear before the High Court and the matter was adjourned to Friday.

The petition filed by Congress legislators before the High Court has pleaded that an interim relief be granted to the petitioners to restrain Rane from contesting the ensuing by-election from Valpoi assembly constituency.

It may be recalled that Rane was elected from the Valpoi constituency on a Congress ticket, but the party failing to form government despite emerging the single largest party prompted him to defy the whip on the day of the vote of confidence wherein he signed the party whip in the state assembly. After that, he took oath as an MLA and later without intimating his party leaders, walked out of the assembly and resigned from the Congress party.