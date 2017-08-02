Vishwajit assures ample supply of medicines at govt hospitals

NT NETWORK

PANAjI

Stating that the state government is committed to healthcare of the people of Goa and to provide quality healthcare services in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday assured on the floor of the House that there will be no short supply of medicines in government hospitals including rural medical dispensaries, sub-health centres, primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs).

Replying to demands for grants on health services, the Minister said that the issue of shortage of doctors has been taken seriously and the government is in the process of finding a solution to it.

On demand for appointing consultants at PHCs and CHCs, Rane said, “We have shortage of consultants, so we cannot appoint them at every centre. However, we can send them on weekly basis to PHCs and CHCs.

While speaking on the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), the Health Minister said that the government has already started the process of streamlining of state’s premier health institution and many things have been put in place and various complaints about GMC services have become things of the past.

“We have succeeded in streamlining the functioning of blood bank and cath lab in GMC and in future, all types of blood testing would be done there itself. Now, we have been keeping a watch on blood tests done in GMC on a daily basis. New machinery and equipment have been installed in the blood bank and technicians for the purpose will be recruited soon,” he said and added that a separate department will be set up for emergency medicine in the GMC.

He said that the government has taken up the work of super specialty on war footing and in order to resolve the issue of land, the government has taken steps.

Rane informed the House that in order to set up regional cancer centre in the GMC, the central government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore and the memorandum of understanding has been signed with Union Health Ministry. He said that the medical superintendent and the dean of GMC have been given authority to purchase medicines on a daily basis.

“We will ensure that all types of medicines are provided to patients in the GMC,” he said, refusing to give relaxation to pass out MBBS and post-graduate students, as they have to work with the GMC for five years and three years, respectively as per bond signed by them. He assured that the bond will be strictly enforced by the government. He said that there are sufficient bed sheets in the government-run hospitals and that the laundry services are being outsourced. Besides, instructions have been given to maintain hygiene in all the hospitals, he said.

Stating that the 108 ambulance service has been streamlined and lethargic employees will be thrown out from service, as it is a hire and fire service and no union of employees will be entertained, the Minister said that the government will launch seven more 108 ambulances after the by-election code of conduct is lifted.

“The government will be launching six cardiac service ambulances in September. Twenty five motorbike ambulances will also be launched soon. We are putting 108 ambulances wherever there is a need,” he said, informing that he has already asked the Secretary, Health, to conduct an inquiry as to why the mobile clinic van services have been stopped. He said in future, the mobile health services will go to every panchayat for regular checkup.

Rane said that the government has finalised private firm to set up dialysis centres at Balli, Ponda and Mapusa. In Canacona and Margao, it cannot be started soon, as the earlier party has approached Supreme Court. He said that in Margao, instead of in Hospicio Hospital, the health department will set up a new dialysis centre in Navelim for Salcete and surrounding areas. He also said that Candolim PHC will have casualty and trauma centre soon, which will cater to the coastal belt of North Goa.

On Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the Minister said that FDA will inspect kitchens of restaurants in the coastal belt and all issues have been taken care of by the department. “We do not want to terrorise people. We want to handle the issue in a friendly manner as far as pharmacies and handcarts are concerned. We will ask them to follow guidelines instead of raiding them,” Rane said, adding that the work is on a fast track for setting up FDA office in South Goa.