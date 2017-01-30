Vishwajeet dares Parrikar to open debate on Mayem property issue

BICHOLIM: Alleging that the BJP-led government failed to fulfil the promises, the former health minister and Valpoi Congress candidate Vishwajeet Rane dared the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to an open debate on the Mayem evacuee property issue.

Rane, while addressing an election campaign meeting of the Mayem Congress candidate Santosh Sawant at Kelbaiwada-Mayem, said, “The BJP has given Mayemkars a candidate Pravin Zantye from Panaji despite the fact that there were local aspirants for the ticket. This is an injustice to the villagers.”

Stating that the Congress party has given candidature to Santosh Sawant, he said that he would make sincere efforts to give justice to the Mayem villagers.

Besides Sawant, Mayem Congress block president Anand Naik, Rayu Sawant Jaidev Prabhu Gaonkar, ex-ZP member Meghana Yende, senior Congress worker Vishvanath Dhawaskar, Deelip Gawas, Tulshidas Chodankar, panchayat member Sanjay Arondekar, Shrikrishna Haldankar and others were present on the dais.