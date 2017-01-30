Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Vishwajeet dares Parrikar to open debate on Mayem property issue

Posted by: nt January 31, 2017 in Goa News

BICHOLIM: Alleging that the BJP-led government failed to fulfil the promises,  the  former health minister and Valpoi Congress candidate Vishwajeet  Rane dared the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to an open debate on the Mayem evacuee property issue.

Rane, while addressing an election campaign meeting of the Mayem Congress candidate Santosh Sawant at Kelbaiwada-Mayem, said, “The BJP has given  Mayemkars a candidate Pravin Zantye  from Panaji despite the fact that there were local aspirants for the ticket. This is an injustice to the villagers.”

Stating that the Congress party has given candidature to Santosh Sawant, he said that he would make sincere efforts to give justice to the Mayem villagers.

Besides Sawant, Mayem Congress block president Anand Naik, Rayu  Sawant Jaidev Prabhu Gaonkar, ex-ZP member Meghana Yende, senior Congress worker Vishvanath Dhawaskar, Deelip Gawas,  Tulshidas Chodankar, panchayat member Sanjay Arondekar, Shrikrishna Haldankar and others were present on the dais.

