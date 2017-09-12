Vishnu Wagh admitted to GMC in critical condition

PANAJI: Former Deputy Speaker and ex-MLA of St Andre Vishnu Surya Wagh has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim after he suffered from aspiration pneumonia.

“Wagh was admitted in GMC on Monday with some respiratory distress. He was facing difficulty in breathing and initially he was kept in the medicine ward and later in the evening he was shifted to the ICU where he was put on ventilator. At that time, his lungs were congested and it appeared that they were having secretion,” said Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Medical Superintendent, GMC.

“Presently, Wagh is on the ventilator and his blood pressure and heart rate is okay but not normal. He is not responding well and is under treatment for the respiratory infection that is pneumonia,” he said.

It may be recalled that Wagh was admitted to the GMC on August 15, 2016, after he complained of uneasiness and low blood pressure. Then he was flown to Mumbai due to his critical condition. He was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital and also at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute at Andheri in Mumbai. He returned back to Goa in April this year after a seven-month long treatment.

Dr Bandekar said that Wagh is being given antibiotics and all the required supportive treatment under the observation of senior doctors in GMC.