Vishal leads SJD Areal to lift Varca P’yat Cup

Varca: A second half strike off a free kick by Vishal Fernandes was enough for Sao Jose de Areal to register a solitary goal win against St Anthony’s SC, Colva and emerge champions of Varca Panchayat Cup finals played at Varca grounds on Sunday.

The large holiday crowd who watched the teams fighting it out for supremacy to clinch the winners trophy of the tournament were well entertained by both the teams who displayed an attacking brand of soccer right from the start.

The all important goal came off following a direct free kick in the 55th of the second session of play, which Sao Jose de Areal’s striker Vishal Fernandes curled to the far corner of the nets, giving no chance to St Anthony’s keeper Ronnie Fernandes.

Both the teams fought a tight battle with positional play and fine passing abilities.

While Sao Jose de Areal were strong in the defence and midfield too, the Colva team who had a few chances, lacked finishing abilities. They were also handicapped in the absence of their regular keeper. Ronnie Fernandes, who usually plays in the defence took the charge of guarding the goal in this finals, did a good job except for that free kick which he conceded, culminating into a match winner for the Areal team.

Cliff Dias, Clifford Ferandes and Remedious Fernandes of Colva who came up with some dangerous forays in the last few minutes of play gave a real tough time for the rival defence which somehow manged to survive due to good goal keeping by Areal keeper Joseph Monteiro.

Besides the winners trophy Sao Jose de Areal also won a cash amount of Rs 60,000 while the runners up – St Anthony’s SC, Colva received an amount of Rs 40,000 and the runners up trophy. The losing semifinalists – CAC, Cansaulim and Navelim Villagers Union received an amount of Rs 5,000 each.

The following won the individual prizes of the tournament: First scorer of the tournament – Nash Pereira (Varca SC), First hattrick of the tournament – Klusner Pereira (USC, Seraulim), Highest scorer of the tournament – Rovan Pereira (Navelim Villagers Union), First scorer of the finals – Vishal Fernandes (Sao Jose de Areal), Best defender of the finals – Maxson Fernandes (St Anthony’s SC, Colva), Best forward of the tournament – Vishal Fernandes (Sao Jose de Areal), last touch for the ball in the finals – Vishal Fernandes (Sao Jose de Areal), Best midfielder of the finals – Keith Rodrigues (St Anthony’s SC, Colva), Best goalkeeper of the finals – Joseph Monteira (Sao Jose de Areal) and man-of-the-match – Vishal Fernandes (Sao Jose de Areal).

Fr Candido Fernandes, Parish Priest of Varca Church who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away the prizes in the presence of guest of honour Fr Manuelio Rodrigues, the assistant parish priest of Varca church and a host of other dignitaries, inclducing the special invities which consisted of local panchayat sarpanch, deputy sarpanch

among others.