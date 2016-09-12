Violent protests over Cauvery dispute claim 1 in Karnataka

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Widespread violence erupted Monday in Bengaluru and some other parts of Karnataka claiming one life and injuring another in police firing, while sporadic trouble was witnessed in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute arising out of Supreme Court’s verdict.

Soon after the apex court gave its amended order, directing Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu till September 20, violence and arson flared up in Bengaluru, with rampaging mobs setting on fire at least 30 buses and trucks with Tamil Nadu registration number plate.

Trucks with Tamil Nadu registration number plate were stoned or set on fire also in Mandya, Mysuru, Chitradurga and Dharwad districts as Kannada activists gave vent to their anger against the order of the top court, which had earlier directed Karnataka to give 15,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry too saw protests by fringe outfits, with some commercial and government establishments of Karnataka coming under attack, in an apparent retaliation of happenings in Karnataka. In view of the deteriorating situation, the Centre rushed ten companies (about 1,000 personnel) of the special anti-riot paramilitary force RAF to Karnataka. Officials said if need arises, some of the contingents will also be deployed in Tamil Nadu. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also called up chief ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Monday night and assured them all central assistance in handling the law and order situation.

In Delhi, the Cauvery Supervisory Committee also met but failed to arrive at a decision on the quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu and other states pursuant to the Supreme Court order and decided to meet again on September 19.

With people and assets of her state being targeted in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa dashed a letter to her counterpart Siddaramaiah, urging him to ensure safety and security of lakhs of Tamilians in that state. She also assured him that safety of people from Karnataka will be ensured in Tamil Nadu.

Shortly after the modified Supreme Court order on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and amid reports of alleged attacks on Kannadigas in the neighbouring state, violence broke out in Bengaluru, sending a wave of panic across the city, which has been brought under prohibitory orders till normalcy is restored.

Buses and trucks with Tamil Nadu registration number plate and several shops and establishments with roots there bore the brunt of vandalism by protestors, with a travel company depot being the worst affected with several parked buses set afire.

Incidents of arson came even as police said they have made elaborate security arrangements with 15,000 policemen being deployed, bolstered by Karnataka State Reserve Police, City Armed Reserve Police, Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Teams, special forces, Central Industrial Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government did not expect the protest to go to this extent. “We expected that if the decision goes against us, there will be some protest, but definitely not to this extent. This is all hit and run kind of thing where 20-30 people join together to protest where police are not there, then they suddenly run away.” The situation was being brought under control, he said adding that 200 people have been detained.

He said forces have been deployed at sensitive points, particularly where Tamil population and establishments are located. “We have taken utmost precaution. We have received ten companies of central forces. We have requested for more.”

In Tamil Nadu, outfits such as Naam Tamizhar Katchi and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi hit the streets protesting the ongoing agitations in Karnataka opposing release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, police said.

A popular restaurant in Chennai owned by a native of Karnataka was vandalised while protestors created a ruckus at a Karnataka Bank branch in neighbouring Union territory of Puducherry, police said. Four persons were detained in connection with the restaurant attack while around 25 taken into custody in Puducherry, they said. Police protection was provided to the Karnataka Bank branches in Tamil Nadu.

In Rameswaram, seven tourist vehicles bearing Karnataka registration which were parked at a temple were damaged when agitated members of various outfits including Naam Tamizhar Katchi allegedly indulged in vandalism. The group entered the parking lot of the temple near Agni Theertham sea in the town and damaged the vehicles with clubs and stones, police said. Cases have been registered against seven persons in connection with the episode, they said.

Protests were held outside the branches of Karnataka Bank in Erode even as protestors barged into the bank’s branch at Puducherry and created a ruckus. Around 25 workers of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi entered the branch on Misson Street in the Union territory wielding broomsticks, banged them on the tables and asked the bank staff to vacate the premises. The staff ran helter skelter while the panic-stricken customers rushed out. Policemen, who were deployed in the vicinity, rushed there and took the protestors into custody. The bank was closed for a few hours after the incident and later reopened. However, it was again shut following advice from police.

At Vellore in Tamil Nadu, students of Government Law College boycotted classes over the issue. For the eighth consecutive day, buses to Mysuru, Chamrajnagar and other places in Karnataka from Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore in western Tamil Nadu were not operated.

The Supreme Court, modifying its September 5 order, Monday asked Karnataka to release a reduced amount of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu till September 20. In its September 5 order, the apex court had directed release of 15,000 cusecs for ten days to ameliorate the plight of farmers of the neighbouring state, which had triggered strong protests from farmers and pro-Kannada outfits with Karnataka observing a bandh against it on September 9.