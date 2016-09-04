Violence in Shopian, curfew in parts of Srinagar

PTI

SRINAGAR

Clashes broke out in south Kashmir’s Shopian district Sunday morning with protesters setting ablaze a mini-secretariat building while curfew remained clamped in parts of Srinagar on a day the all-party delegation was here on a two-day visit aimed at restoring peace in the Valley.

Normal life in the Valley was paralysed for the 58th day as restrictions continued in the rest of the Valley which has been hit by violence since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in July.

People in Penjoora village of Shopian tried to take out a protest rally which was stopped by the police, leading to clashes, an official said.

The protesters also set afire the mini-secretariat building, housing the deputy commissioner’s office in the area, the official said.

He said the security forces resorted to baton charge and tear-gas shelling to disperse the protesters.

“There are some injuries but more details are awaited,” he said.

On Saturday, protesters in the neighbouring Kulgam district burnt a house of the ruling PDP’s block president Gulzar Ahmad.

Ahmad had facilitated a meeting of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti with the family of a victim of violence in the district. Mehbooba had visited the family of Late Mashooq Ahmed, firing victim of Kund, Kulgam and offered condolences to the bereaved family yesterday.

“Curfew remains in force in five police station areas of downtown Srinagar,” a police spokesman said.

He said curfew in these areas of the summer capital continued as a precautionary measure in view of the call given by separatists asking people to occupy Airport road, city centre Lal Chowk and district headquarters against the all-party delgation’s visit.

The spokesman said curfew has been lifted from the other areas of the city where it was in force on Saturday.

The all-party delegation led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached here today for a two-day visit during which it is expected to hold talks with a cross-section of people.

“Curfew has been lifted from Batamaloo and Maisuma areas in the uptown city in view of the improving situation,” the police spokesman said.

He, however, said restrictions on the assembly of people were in place in the rest of the Valley.

Normal life remained affected in Kashmir due to the separatist sponsored strike on 58th day. Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut during day time and open only in the evening. Public transport continued to be off the roads.

The separatists have extended the shutdown till September 8.

As many as 71 persons, including two police personnel, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the clashes between protesters and security forces in the Valley since Wani was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir on July 8.