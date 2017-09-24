Violence at Banaras varsity; police lathi-charge students

VARANASI/LUCKNOW: A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in lathi charge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which witnessed violence on Saturday night, in an ugly turn to a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident.

In the wake of the violence, the University has announced “holidays” from Monday till October 2, advancing it from September 28.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday sought a report from Divisional Commissioner about the incident as various political parties, including Samajwadi Party, criticised the government and condemned the police action.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in the lathi charge by the police. Some policemen were also injured in the clashes during which students indulged in arson, police sources said.

Violence erupted after some students, protesting against the alleged eve-teasing incident of Thursday, wanted to meet the Vice Chancellor at his residence on Saturday night, according to police and University sources. The security guards of the University stopped them and the police was informed, according to the University sources.

Spokesperson of the BHU said some students wanted to “forcibly” enter the Vice Chancellor’s residence but they were stopped by the security guards of the University. Subsequently, there was stone-pelting by “outsiders,” who had joined the students. Police used lathi charge to control the situation.

“I have sought a report from the Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi, about the entire incident,” Adityanath said in Lucknow.

The lathi charge on journalists led to protests in Lucknow with some journalists staging a sit-in near the Chief Minister’s residence. They later gave a memorandum to the District Magistrate demanding action against the guilty.