Vinton hat-trick hands Bastora easy win

Panaji: A fine hat-trick from Vinton Fernandes helped Bastora United register a 4-1 win over United Club of Nerul in the GFA Third Division League at Poriat ground, on Friday.

Vinton Fernandes opened the account in the 7th minute but UC Nerul made it all square in the 14th minute through Yash Naik.

It was all about Vinton in later stage as he scored the second in the 27th minute before setting up Kenruch Menezes for the third and then completed his treble in the 42nd minute.

Though Bastora United led 4-1 at the break, nothing changed in the full time as the scores remained 4-1 till the final whistle.

At Artificial turf ground, Fatorda: Our Lady of Gloria came from behind to down Parish Youth Nuvem 2-1. Both the teams have qualified for the play offs. Nuvem led 1-0 at break through Preston Fernandes. In the second half Josico Fernandes played an outstanding game for Gloria and was instrumental in his side’s comeback. He set up both the goals for his

team.

He first assisted Daren Gomes for the equaliser in the 58th minute and then set up Fredrick Tavares for the match-winner in the 89th minute.