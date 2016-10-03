Vintage car and bike festival concludes

The first edition of the Vintage Bike and Car festival 2016 was held on Saturday and was organised by Goa Tourism and Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

A total of 83 vintage cars and 40 vintage bikes set the streets of the capital city roaring as the vintage automobiles made their way down memory lanes on a two hour long rally. Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar flagged off the rally at Paryatan Bhavan in the presence of Nilesh Cabral, chairman of GTDC and other dignitaries.

During the day the vintage bikes and cars were on display at the INOX Courtyard where thousands of tourists and locals viewed some of the oldest and grandest automobiles dated from 1921 to 1970.

Prizes were given to the following vintage vehicles in different categories:

Awards for Long Distance travelled vintage cars went to a 1946 Ford Jeep, 1965 Mercedes Benz, 1965 VFJ Jonga and 1964 Standard Herald. Awards for the Long Distance Travelled Vintage Bike was given to 1965 BMW RSO.

Awards for Best Restored Vintage Car went to a 1921 Citroen, Best Restored Vintage Bike to a 1942 Norton 16H, Best Restored Classic Car to a 1961 FIAT 500 D and Best Restored Classic Bike to a 1965 Lambretta LI 150 series. The Best Indian Heritage Car went to a 1964 Standard Herald, Best India Heritage Bike to a 1962 Jawa and awards for Best Show Cars went to a 1968 Volkswagon 1600 L and Best Show Bike to a 1952 Lambretta.

Awards for the Most Unique Car went to a 1941 Ford Artillery Truck, Most Unique Bike to a 1962 Escort Runabout, Most Original Classic Car to a 1959 Morris mini manor, Most Original Classic Bike to a 1958 BSA shooting star.

The Vintage Bike and Car Festival was well appreciated and now the organisers are now planning to host this event annually.