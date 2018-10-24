Vinay-Parsekar spat exposes fissures in BJP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Demanding immediate apology from the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Laxmikant Parsekar for his offensive language against top party leaders, state BJP president and member of Rajya Sabha Vinay Tendulkar on Tuesday alleged that Parsekar, during a recent telephonic conversation with him, not only abused him in degrading words but also used filthy language against party president Amit Shah as well as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Answering queries from media persons on the

sideline of a function at a starred hotel in Bambolim, Tendulkar said that a report in this regard will be sent to central party leaders.

“He is well educated than me… He used filthy words against our national president (Amit Shah) as well… He also used abusive language while talking to me over the phone,” Tendulkar claimed, adding that “he also used filthy language against Parrikar”.

Parsekar, on the other hand, outright refuted that he had abused either Shah or Parrikar and said that he had not done so either at the Mandrem meeting of his supporters or during the telephonic conversation with Tendulkar.

“I, however, may have spoken roughly with Tendulkar as he has not only fooled and betrayed us (local senior BJP leaders), but also backstabbed us,” he added, pointing out, “I am disappointed with him and this disappointment would remain forever.”

The former chief minister also said, “If Tendulkar understands that I have spoken anything against Shah and Parrikar at my supporters meeting in Mandrem then his understanding is entirely based on wrong information provided to him by my rivals.”

“In fact, the recording of that meeting should exist with someone and he can refer to it, if he has any doubts,” he added.

Tendulkar told the media persons that Parsekar has left no room for discussion.

“First he should apologise,” he insisted.

Tendulkar further said that Parsekar told him to record the telephonic conversation between them, and let them (Shah and Parrikar) hear it.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said, “We will continue with our party work, and with the support of party workers we will win both the seats at the by-election in Shiroda and Mandrem constituencies.”

Parsekar was deeply hurt as Tendulkar, he felt, was solely responsible for the recent entry of former Congressman Dayanand Sopte in the BJP.

Sopte was the rival of Parsekar at the 2017 state assembly election, and had defeated Parsekar.

Parsekar has also maintained that Tendulkar kept him in darkness, till the last moment, about the entry of Sopte in the BJP.