Villagers near Cuncolim estate raise alarm over rise in dust pollution

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Residents of Cuncolim in the vicinity of the industrial estate are complaining about rise in dust pollution for the past four days with some people encountering breathing problems.

On Monday, affected villagers brought the issue to the notice of local MLA Clafacio Dias, who assured to conduct a joint inspection with the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) while the chairman of the industrial estate has assured that the problem will be resolved within 15 days.

Villagers are complaining that there is increase in amount of dust in their homes and their children are encountering breathing problems. A resident of Veroda which is closest to the industrial estate said the situation has exacerbated in the past four days.

A villager said, “For the past four days, we have noticed dust settling all around including in our homes. Children have been coughing ever since and when I took my child to the doctor, he said that he had some allergy which may be due to the dust.”

Dias, who took stock of the situation, said, “The dust pollution is prevalent for the past 15 years with people living within the 5-km radius of the industrial estate are usually the ones who are affected. I will write to the pollution control board, do a follow up with them and ensure that they visit the area and conduct an inspection. People’s lives are at stake here and so the government has to clamp down on polluting

industries.”

Cuncolim Industrial Estate Association chairman Abhay Keni meanwhile said that he would conduct meetings and ensure that the issue is resolved within 15 days.

“In the past two to three years, industries have been asked to install dust scrubbers to ensure that dust pollution is kept in check. But for installing such dust scrubbers, there is a lot of requirement of power to operate it and since the tariff prices are also high, maybe some companies don’t use them. During the day there is use of the devices but I am not aware of what happens in the night. As chairman, I will see that meetings are held with the concerned departments and companies and everything will be taken care of in the next 15 days,” said Keni.