Villagers in Salcete stop work on mobile towers 

COLVA/CURTORIM: While the government has given cellular companies a freehand to install mobile towers, the installation continues to face opposition from the public. The villagers of Colva have stopped the tower installation work, while the Curtorim village panchayat has directed a mobile company to stop work.

Colva sarpanch Menino Fernandes said the villagers stopped the work for installing a mobile tower on the border of ward II and ward IV as the tower was being installed in residential area despite the gram sabha passing a resolution that mobile towers should be installed away from residential areas.

He said the mobile companies are following the government’s order, which has upset the villagers.

The villagers drove away the workers who had started working for installing the tower.

Panch member Arnaldo Crasto said, “We have to be with the people who are upset… Being the representatives of the people we have extended our full support to the villagers.”

The Colva villagers have launched a signature campaign and will submit the list to the panchayat on Thursday.

The Curtorim village panchayat also has opposed the installation of mobile towers. The panchayat has directed a mobile company to stop work on installing a tower on the borders of Curtorim-Sao Jose De Areal as the company failed to produce any documents.

However, the telecom operator produced the government notification which overrules the panchayat for seeking permission to prepare network connectivity for the BRICS Summit to be held later this month.

The officials of the telecom company said the Curtorim panchayat has no jurisdiction over the mobile tower installation as the area comes under the purview of the Margao municipality.

But the panchayat strongly objected to the claim, pointing out that the plot bearing Survey no 448/0 is in the jurisdiction of the Curtorim pancahayat and not the Margao municipality.

The Curtorim panchayat directed the mobile company to stop all works related to the mobile tower installation till further order, asking the firm to produce necessary documents.

In Navelim, the proposal to set up mobile tower near a government primary school is heading for a major controversy as there has been vehement opposition.

The villagers, who have already taken up the matter with the education department, have vowed not to allow the mobile tower near the school.

They have warned of exploring legal option if the tower is installed forcibly.