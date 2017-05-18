Villagers affected in ring road project to be rehabilitated: Vijai

MARGAO: The Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardessai on Thursday assured to rehabilitate people who have lost their land with proper houses in a bid to break the deadlock over the completion of the ring road.

The Minister has sought details from the PWD over the acquired 6000 sqm of land for ‘future’ development.

The Minister along with the PWD officials and chairperson of Margao municipal council Babita Prabhudessai took stock of the ring road project which has been stalled due to rehabilitation of the 12 houses.

The deadlock was broken after residents of the 12 houses agreed to vacate their land after Sardessai suggested building houses for them through the Goa Housing Board.

He also assured that indigenous Goans will be protected and the government will soon be drafting a bill to protect the interest of Goans loosing their land. Sardessai also asked the PWD to get the file pertaining to the land acquired and all possibilities must be explored so that the project can be completed.