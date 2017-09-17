Vijay says MoU for kabrastan at Sonsoddo to be scrapped

MARGAO : Pacifying the people opposed to setting up of a kabrastan, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijay Sardesai on Sunday said the MoU signed by the MMC for setting up a kabrastan at Sonsoddo would be scrapped.

He also assured that no masjid would come up on the land, where a Catholic cemetery is located. In the same breath, Sardesai called for a need to deliberate on the issue.

The minister was allaying fears of over 500 people who had gathered at the land in question at Sonsoddo in the morning. The people of Borda, Gogol, Maina-Curtorim and surrounding areas have been opposed to the setting up of a kabrastan at the site.

Sardesai assured that the land would remain with the Margao municipal council, adding that the memorandum of understanding that the corporation had signed with leaders of the Muslim community will be scrapped.

“I will make sure that the MoU that had been signed for handing over the land (for kabrastan) is scrapped… The land will remain in the possession of the MMC. I also assure you we will not allow a masjid to be built there. But there is a need to deliberate on this issue and take a decision,” he said.

Asking the people why they didn’t raise objections in the past, Sardesai said, “The MMC had signed the MoU for the land for the kabrastan in 2011. I was elected as an MLA in 2012. Why didn’t anyone raise

objections at that time? Why now?” he asked the gathering. Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco exhorted the people not to whip up communal passions over the issue.

“Let us not talk about this on communal lines, but with a bit of sensitivity. We will have to deliberate and talk on what we should do now. Firstly, a clarification has to be sought on how the community deals with mortal remains, and then the government will have to take a decision,” Lourenco said adding that he would raise the issue during the next assembly session.

Before the meeting began, the organisers refused entry to Fr Maverick Fernandes, who is the director of the church-run body Diocesan Council for Justice and Peace, into the hall, which was the venue of the meeting.

Speaking to media persons after being denied entry into the hall for attending the meeting, Fr Fernandes said, “Today I was met with hostile reaction here… this is not the Catholic religion. We believe in brotherhood and living alongside the people of other religions. We have to give them what is rightfully theirs. The government now has to take a decision,” he said.

The locals have been objecting the kabrastan on the arguments that the piece of land falls on hilly terrain.

“There is an official noting which says that the proposed area has a steep gradient of 65 and 70 degrees,” local resident Xavier Fernandes said.