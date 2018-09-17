Vijay Marine Shipyard commissions passenger cruise ship

Sudesh Bhosle/NT

Loutolim based, Vijai Marine Shipyard, set a benchmark for Goan shipyards with the designing and building of ‘Nefertiti’, a 200- capacity passenger cruise ship. The cruise vessel ship under MS Class VI was commissioned on September 8 recently after which the ship departed Goan waters to sail for Kochi. The ship Nefertiti is India’s first Egyptian themed cruise ship expected to play an important role in the upcoming cruise segment of the tourism industry.

The ship launch began with a ribbon cutting and unveiling of the Egyptian ‘Nefertiti’ statue. Every detail of the ship’s interiors including the paintings and pictures give a glimpse of the rich cultural Egyptian heritage. Tom Jose, chief secretary, Kerala, was the chief guest for the launch event held in the presence of Muhammed Haneesh, chairman and managing director, KSINC and Anoop Kumar, technical head of department and Jairam I Dialini, Vijai Marine Shipyard.

Speaking on the occasion, Dialani said that, it is an honour and pleasure to curate the vessel for Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Limited. “We have built over 100 personalised vessels for our clientele and this one is the first Egyptian themed passenger ship with various essences of Egypt in every aspect of it. The ship can move up to 20 nautical miles in the sea and give you an experience of the vastness of the open seas. History will be created every time ‘Nefertiti’ navigates the sea as the most beautiful ship in Arabian Sea,” said Dialani.

The launch event was interesting with guests being treated to traditional folk dances, live performances, tarot reading, portrait making and an impromptu magic show by professionals.