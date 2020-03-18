Vijai wants ZP elections postponed

Margao: Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief and Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai Wednesday urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) election, scheduled to be held on Sunday, if the SEC is not prepared to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I appeal to the government of Goa in the interest of public health to seal the Goa borders, sparing the essential commodities, in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. If the SEC is not prepared to prevent this particular state of virus spread – community transmission – then the ZP elections can be postponed indefinitely,” Sardesai said.

It may be noted that GFP is not contesting the ZP elections and the party has a sizeable vote in Salcete taluka.

Sardesai, who forwarded a video of his speech instead of addressing the media, said, “Our main and collective concern is to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Less number of confirmed cases should not be misconstrued as non-prevalence of the virus in Goa. India so far has tested only 10,000 cases till date; the same number of tests is carried out in a day in South Goa. This is the time to go for aggressive testing with faster results,” he said adding that public health is the primary concern of all and, therefore, maximum preventive measures must be adopted by the government to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in Goa.