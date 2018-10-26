Vijai to take up mining imbroglio with Prabhu in Delhi tomorrow

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday assured a delegation of the Goa Mining People’s Front that he will take up the mining closure issue with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, who is a member of the group of ministers on mining, on October 27 in New Delhi.

The delegation led by Puti Gaonkar called on Sardesai requesting his intervention in the matter.

The minister said that proclamation of an ordinance by the Centre to amend Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act taking back the validity of mining leases in Goa to 1987 is the only option to put an end to the mining imbroglio.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Sardesai said, “I will be going to Delhi on October 27 for private work. But I will meet Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, who is a member of the group of ministers. I will ask him to clear the related file. If required I will call the mining dependants to Delhi.”

He assured the mining dependants that his party is with them, adding that the government “should not play volleyball” with them by simply giving assurances on the resumption of mining operations in the state.

Gaonkar brought to the notice of Sardesai as how the issue has been hanging fire for so long, playing havoc with the livelihoods of the lakhs of people dependent on the mining sector.

Sardesai opined that the state government will have to give a push for resuming iron ore mining operations.