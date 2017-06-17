Vijai takes up the cudgels against cattle trade ban

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Breaking his silence on the controversy over cattle trade ban, Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Saturday said that his Goa Forward Party would forward a note to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar objecting to certain clauses of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 notified under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Speaking to media persons, GFP chief Sardesai said, “I have spoken to the Chief Minister and told him that the GFP will be forwarding a note raising objections to certain clauses in the notification issued under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

When pressed to elaborate on the note, Sardesai said that there are certain points in GFP’s objections. For example, the amendments say that “all sorts of animals” cannot be slaughtered. All sorts of animals also include goats and chicken.

“We cannot put restrictions on what people eat; we can only suggest,’’ he stated.

Stating that draft animals used for ploughing cannot be killed, Sardesai said the state government would soon write to the Centre clearing our stand on the notification, and the Union minister concerned has also spoken to Parrikar and asked him to write about the stand to the notification.

The GFP would also explain how badly leather and hospitality industries would suffer in the country, he said adding that the state would not come under the ambit of the new rules as Goa doesn’t have a yard where animal is sold.

He sought stern action on those who make hate speeches.

AGENCIES ADD: The Centre recently banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The Union environment ministry notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The notification has created apprehensions in the minds of Goans, who fear that the government wants to turn everyone into vegetarian, the Agriculture Minister said adding, “A significant section of people in Goa eats beef and there is a doubt in the minds of people that needs to be cleared.”

Sardesai said, “Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already made a statement that the government is ready to tweak the rules to remove apprehension in the minds of the people. We, as Goa Forward Party, are giving a note to the CM.”