Vijai taken aback by Margao vegetable market ‘mess’

MARGAO: TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the South Goa Planning and Development Authority’s (SGPDA) vegetable market in Margao and found it ‘in a total mess’ with almost all vendors encroaching on passages. He also found that though vendors are allowed to sell vegetables and fruits, some have ventured into other businesses.

Sardesai was accompanied by SGPDA member secretary, senior officials, Margao Municipal Council (MMC) chairperson Babita Prabhudesai and councillors.

“It appears that the SGPDA has failed to remove the encroachments. On the contrary, the illegalities are increasing. These vendors will have to pay arrears of Rs 3.82 crore that they owe to SGPDA. The government cannot waive it off. We will appoint private agency to clear the mess at the earliest possible,” Sardesai said. He however did not reveal when exactly the agency will be put on the job.

As the minister walked through the passages in the vegetable market, he was greeted by encroachments and even warned a vegetable vendor who has encroached upon the passage by placing fruits saying, “Ye nikalna paddega, paise koi nahi bharte. Dhandda acha chal raha hai tumara.”

There are around 300 shops in the entire SGPDA market and each vendor owes SGPDA Rs 1,60,000, Sardesai said.

“We are ready to provide facilities to the vendors only after they pay the pending dues,” he said as he completed his visit. He also found some shops have been turned into prayer places, offices, hotels etc.

Sardesai also criticised the builder who constructed the Osia building for not cooperating with the SGPDA officials in forming a society and thereby depriving shop occupants of better facilities. He said that he will speak to the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to shift six major government offices housed in the Osia building to the South Goa collectorate building. He also said that the formation of PDA will be completed after panchayat polls.