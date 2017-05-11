Vijai should take steps to put halt to Mopa airport: Eremito

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Fr Eremito Rebello on Thursday demanded that the Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai should take decisive action to put a halt to the contentious project of Mopa airport.

Fr Rebello stated in his memorandum submitted to the TCP Minister Sardesai that “you won accolades for your strong stand against proposed Mopa airport project. You have even questioned the then government’s undue haste in floating the RFQ at a time when the project had not even obtained the environment clearances. Today as a TCP minister you will be presiding over the draft regional plan that has been prepared with the proposed Mopa airport as its basis and fulcrum. How does that reconcile with your strong stand in the past on the issue.”

Fr Rebello said that “we are confident that Sardesai will act to ensure that the controversial Mopa airport project is scrapped forthwith before it destroys the Goan economy, environment, demography and identity.”