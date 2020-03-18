Vijai says Sawant is a total failure

Margao: Stating that Pramod Sawant has been a failure on all fronts, former deputy chief minister and Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai said that Sawant became the chief minister of the state following the sad demise of Manohar Parrikar.

Speaking to this daily, the Goa Forward Party chief said, “Chief Minister Sawant could have improved his image in this one year and could have created his own USP (unique selling point). But this person has emerged as a disaster for Goa. I say this because he has failed in all the required eight parameters to have good governance – consensus-oriented, accountable, transparent, responsive, equitable and inclusive, effective and efficient, follow rule of law and participatory. The Chief Minister has dismally failed in each of these parameters.”

Coming down heavily on the government and the Chief Minister for his rollback of decisions, Sardesai said that everything Sawant did has turned out to be a total failure. “Each day of his office has been a disaster and accident for the people of Goa,” he said and added that his decisions are being mocked by the people of Goa.

“Take the latest one of double standards on coronavirus directives. While the entire country and the Prime Minister have been asking the people to avoid large gatherings, Sawant is himself holding closed-door public meetings on ZP elections. While schools are closed, festivals and public meetings are encouraged,” Sardesai said. He said that Sawant has ‘sold’ Mhadei, the lifeline of Goa, to Karnataka while the late chief minister Parrikar had fought for it.