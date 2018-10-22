Vijai says Fatorda will have its own municipality

MARGAO: Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that a separate municipality for Fatorda will be established by the end of the current term of the Margao municipal council, which ends in October 2019.

Speaking as the chief guest for laying the foundation stone for relocating the St Francis Xavier chapel presently located near the old market circle, Margao, Sardesai said, “By the end of the current five-year term of the Margao municipality a separate municipality for Fatorda will be set up because Fatorda is evolving… Fatorda is a rural-urban city now.”

It is pertinent to note here that at present the areas coming under the Fatorda constituency are part of the Margao municipality.

The chapel is presently situated at the roadside of the national highway stretch between the KTC bus stand and the old market circle, Margao.

The new chapel will be constructed on a piece of land at Maddel, which has been gifted by the MMC.

A chapel at Borda, which is also dedicated to St Francis Xavier, will also be relocated.

The cost for constructing these two chapels roughly runs into Rs 68 lakh.

Sardesai said that he has plans for building a town hall on the piece of land which is currently in the possession of the department of non-conventional energy.

Fr Avinash Rebello, parish priest of Holy Spirit Church under whose jurisdiction the said chapel comes, thanked Sardesai and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for supporting the initiative.

MMC chairperson Dr Babita Prabhudesai also spoke on the occasion.