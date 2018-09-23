Vijai says Congress leaders trying to sensationalise issues to gain publicity

NT NETWORK

Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai, on Saturday, said that the Congress leaders in the state are trying to sensationalise issues in order to gain publicity.

Sardesai was addressing the media after flagging off two truckloads of relief materials, dispatched to Wayanad and Allepy districts of Kerala, at the naval store room, based at Shantinagar, in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar, former chairperson of Mormugao Municipal Council Deepak Naik, vice president of All India Malayalee Association (AIMA) T Ravishankar, secretary of Goa unit of AIMA P C Prasad and others.

The materials were collected by the Goa unit of AIMA.

“Sometimes opposition becomes content by bringing up issues. Today, the Congress is trying to sensationalise every issue. I have heard that some of the Congress leaders had visited fish market at Margao on Saturday, and claimed to have found formalin-laced fish,” he said.

He claimed that “Goan Congress MLAs are not taking the Congress central observers seriously or anything seriously, even the no-confidence motion against the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly. The way they put it, I don’t think that the senior members of the Congress Legislature Party are in agreement.”

He said that when the Congress wants to show their strength, it is very much difficult for them to remain intact.

“Despite of sensationalising the issues in order to gain publicity, the Congress is very much sure that when it comes to the numbers it will be difficult to hold the 16 together,” he added.

“The entire exercise of the Congress party at the moment is to hold its flock together and nothing else,” he said.

He also maintained no one will prefer to join the Congress in forming the government for their unruly statements against Goa and Goans.

“The Goans have broad heart. Our Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is considered to be one of the broad-minded and highly valued leader of the nation, who had occupied the position as the defence minister of the country. He is suffering from ailment, and presently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS. What makes the Congress to overthrow a person who is undergoing treatment?” he questioned.

“The Congress observers come here, make statements and produce the cuttings of their statements that appear in the local dailies to their high command. This won’t help them to form government in Goa. Government is not formed by making statements, but governments are formed by taking up the issues and by being with the people when it matters,” he said.

“Today, it is the need of the hour to wish speedy recovery for the Chief Minister Parrikar. There is no ethics remained in the statements made by the Congress leaders,” he said.

The Minister for Town and Country Planning advised the Congress leaders that they “should talk about the basics and talk about the numbers, from where to bring the legislators required to form the government in the state.”

“No one will join the Congress looking at its working style and irrelevant statements. The Congress should come clear on whether it had talks with any party for the formation of government or not. As far as we (Goa Forward Party) are concerned, I am very clear that nobody talked with us. If the MGP is in talks with the Congress then they should disclose about it,” he said.

“People want stability. They want development woks to be continued. They want the drive initiated by the BJP-led government in the state towards development to continue. People don’t want development to come to a full stop or to have a pause button being pressed on development,” he observed.