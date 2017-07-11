Vijai rules out hand of political parties in desecrations

MARGAO/PANAJI: Expressing faith in Goa police, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said that presently there is no need to hand over the case of desecration of holy crosses, niches and plaques in the cemetery at Curchorem to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as investigation is on the right track.

Sardesai was speaking to media persons after a 90-minute meeting with the district collector, additional collector and senior police officials over investigations into desecrations cases. He said, “Police have received clues and are cautiously moving ahead. The investigation is on the right track. I praise people of Goa for not overreacting. I am confident that the Goa police will crack the cases.”

Sardesai further said, “No political party will perpetrate such acts for their political gains.” Meanwhile, addressing media persons after filing of nomination papers by Vinay Tendulkar in Panaji, Sardesai said that the Chief Minister should hand over the case to anti-terrorist squad (ATS).

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said investigation into the Curchorem case should be handed over to SIT adding, “CBI should be brought in only if the police fail to achieve breakthrough.”