Vijai: RP 2030 will allow FAR trade between land owners, builders

PANAJI: Stating that the transfer of developmental rights (TDR) policy would be the backbone of the new Goa Regional Plan 2030, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai Monday said that until the new land use plan is notified, the government will permit zone change applications on a case to case basis by considering urgency of such proposals.

Transfer of developmental rights is a concept to allow land or property owners to sell development rights to a builder or others, whereby they can construct higher buildings with extra floor area ratio (FAR) in special cases. Under the TDR concept, owner of land will be given rights for higher FAR wherein he can encash it to some builder, provided saltpans or properties in SEZ or conservation zones remain untouched and are preserved.

“We are thinking of providing incentives to conserve our heritage – whether it is the saltpans, khazan lands, private forests or heritage houses,” Sardesai said, adding that every land will have assigned transfer of development rights in the new regional plan.

The minister said that till the new regional plan is ready, the government has taken a stand to grant permissions for zone changing proposals on a case to case basis considering urgency and the interest of the public.

He also claimed that under the TDR policy, there will be no role of the TCP minister as far as approvals are concerned. He said that the owner of land and the builder will trade in such property thus bringing about vertical development.

According to Sardesai, there will be no currency trading in this matter but it will be trading of FAR between the land owner and the builder. Further, he said that the intention of the government is to protect natural, cultural and architectural heritage of Goa, which will be stressed on in the new regional plan.