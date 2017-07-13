Vijai offers to rebuild desecrated structures 

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai on Thursday offered to reconstruct all the desecrated religious places in the state.

“The GFP will take up the work to rebuild all the desecrated religious structures by seeking permission from the authorities,” Sardesai said.

Stating that Goa has been facing new challenges in the form of desecration of religious structures by antisocial elements, he said, “We had reviewed the situation with enforcement agencies two days back. But today again desecrations have been reported at Loutolim. The antisocial elements are trying to make a point.”

He claimed that desecrations of religious places are an act of terror and the culprits should be booked under the National Security Act.

Welcoming noted singer Hema Sardesai’s move for a peaceful march in South Goa, the GFP chief urged that everyone should join hands in thwarting the attempts being made to create communal tension.

“The likeminded people should come together,” he added.

Earlier in the day, former Congress spokesperson Trajano D’Mello, who had been expelled from that party for alleged anti-party activities, joined the GFP in the presence of GFP MLAs and party workers.

“D’Mello has been a voice of Goan people, as far as fighting for Goan issues is concerned. I would like to thank him for favourably responding to the public appeal to join the party,” said Sardesai while welcoming D’Mello into the GFP.

Speaking on the occasion, D’Mello observed that Vijai Sardesai although a part of the coalition government continues to be a voice for Goans.

“And this made me join the GFP. I want to strengthen the hands of Sardesai and his team to see that Goem Goemkar and Goemkarponn are taken forward,” he said.

D’Mello said the BJP-led coalition government has shown respect to secularism and communal harmony in the state.

D’Mello is most likely to be made as GFP spokesperson.