Vijai meets Prabhu on mining resumption

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Saturday met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi and submitted to him a representation seeking his intervention for resuming the stalled mining operations in the state.

Prabhu is a member of the group of ministers formed by the Centre on mining issue.

Sardesai had a long conversation with Prabhu, who was impressed upon the need for resuming the mining operations.

Iron ore mining has been the mainstay of the state’s economy, providing livelihoods to thousands of people.

“As promised to the Goa Mining People’s Front, I met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu and strongly pleaded the case for the resumption of mining in the state,” Sardesai said.

Sardesai submitted the representation to Prabhu. The representation pointed out that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had written a letter to Union Minister of Mines Narendra Singh Tomar on September 24, 2018 requesting him to take appropriate steps for amending the provisions of the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act so that mining in the state resumes at the

earliest.

A press statement was issued by the office of Sardesai, which said that at present the file pertaining to the Goa mining issue is with the Attorney General of India and awaiting legal opinion from a law officer.

Subsequent to Parrikar’s letter, the Union mines ministry in consultation with the Union law ministry referred the file to the Attorney General of India seeking his legal opinion on the proposal, Sardesai said.

However, due to certain unavoidable circumstances Attorney General of India referred the file for opinion to the then additional solicitor general of India Maninder Singh. Meanwhile, the additional solicitor general of India resigned from his post without opining on the said file, the press statement explained.

“At present the file has been sent back to the Attorney General awaiting further reference to another law officer of the Union of India,” the statement said.