Vijai: GFP will have ‘seat adjustment’ with Congress

PANAJI: While Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate has claimed of a ‘friendly fight’ in Cortalim, Goa Forward Party mentor and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai has claimed that the Congress will now be involved in a ‘seat adjustment’ with GFP.

After the Congress announced its second list of candidates on Sunday, Sardesai said that the national party will take part in a seat adjustment with the GFP.

Sardesai said, “I have spoken to Digvijaya Singh in the morning and there will be no alliance, but it will now be a seat adjustment, which means they will not field candidates in Fatorda, Siolim, Saligao and Porvorim, whereas they will fight Velim and we will also fight Velim.”

Stating that GFP candidates will file their nominations on Monday, Sardesai said, “The discourse has now changed from alliance to seat adjustment. He (Digvijaya Singh) will come on Monday and formally announce it. The GFP will file its nominations on Monday, January 16, as we believe it is an auspicious occasion, the 50th anniversary of the Opinion Poll.”