Vijai: committee constituted to conserve state heritage  

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

A committee has been constituted to conserve the heritage of the state, informed Town and Country Planning (TCP) Vijai Sardesai after launching the beautification work of the external areas of wholesale fish market on Monday .

Speaking to media, Sardesai said, “The work will be completed in next six months. We have also decided to construct a new wholesale fish market at a cost of Rs 25 crore. If the work cannot be initiated through the scheme of Blue Revolution, we would be doing it through the GSIDC.”

He promised the Maddel residents that their woes with regards to the stink emanating from the wholesale market would end within a year.

“Today, the wholesale fish market is turned into an eyesore. I promise you all that in next one year, there will be system put in place at the site,”he added.

He said that the wholesale fish market can be a major revenue earner.

Commenting on the committee, he said that senior engineer Ernest Moniz of Fatorda is one of the members of the committee and added that this committee would approve the beautification of the garden.

“This is all aimed at conserving the heritage,”he

added.