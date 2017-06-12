Tuesday , 13 June 2017
Vijai: committee constituted to conserve state heritage  

Posted by: nt June 13, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK
MARGAO

A committee has been constituted to conserve the  heritage  of the state, informed Town and Country Planning (TCP) Vijai Sardesai after launching the  beautification work of the external areas of  wholesale fish market on Monday .

Speaking to media, Sardesai said, “The work will be  completed in next  six months. We have also decided to construct a new wholesale fish market at a cost of Rs 25 crore. If the work cannot be initiated through the scheme of  Blue Revolution, we would be  doing it through the  GSIDC.”

He  promised the Maddel residents that their woes with regards to the stink emanating from the wholesale market would end within a year.

“Today, the wholesale fish market is turned into an eyesore. I promise you all that in next one year, there will be system put in place at the site,”he added.

He said that the wholesale fish market can be a major revenue earner.

Commenting on the committee, he said that senior engineer Ernest Moniz  of  Fatorda is one of the members of the committee and added that this committee would approve the  beautification of the  garden.

“This is all aimed at   conserving the heritage,”he
added.

