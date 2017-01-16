Vijai announces ‘adjustment’ with Congress on 4 seats

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) Monday announced that it will have seat adjustment with the Congress party in four constituencies for the upcoming state assembly election.

Even as the agreement for seat adjustment has been arrived at for four seats, the GFP is keen on contesting “several more seats” which it thinks are “winnable.” Justifying its seat-adjustment agreement with the Congress party, the GFP said such tie-ups against BJP are important for the larger interest of the state.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, Vijai Sardesai, who resigned as Fatorda MLA and joined the GFP, said, “I had seat-sharing talks and exchanged a list of seats where Congress party would not field its candidates, but the party agreed to make seat adjustment in four constituencies – Fatorda, Siolim, Saligao and Velim. The Congress continued to press for friendly contest in Velim.” Sardesai said that the decision on seat adjustment has been arrived at in the larger interest of Goans and to defeat the ruling BJP. The former independent MLA said that his party is willing to contest a few more seats and is hopeful that a seat-sharing formula will leave an option for fielding few more candidates.

Asked if he would tie up with BJP to form government after the polls, Sardesai replied in the negative. He said, “We will not compromise on the party mission and its ideology to protect Goan identity. If this had to happen, then I would have joined BJP anytime in the last five years.”