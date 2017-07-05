Vigilance to inquire into Chapora riverfront project

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Water Resources Department Vinod Palyekar has recommended a vigilance inquiry into the alleged scam in the work of Chapora riverfront project, as he has observed financial irregularities in the multi-crore project in the Siolim constituency.

“It is apparent that there is not only financial irregularity but even the project which was undertaken was in a haphazard manner and factually looking at the site conditions. I am, therefore, of the firm opinion that the matter requires to be investigated thoroughly by the vigilance department in view of the financial irregularities which were also pointed out by the finance department,” the WRD Minister said in an official noting pertaining to a report submitted by office of the executive engineer, Work Division – I of WRD.

Palyekar on Wednesday said that he has officially recommended a vigilance probe into the Chapora riverfront scam and has discussed the matter with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“The Chief Minister has assured me that vigilance probe would be carried out in this matter,” he said.

The report submitted by D Y Salelkar, executive engineer of Work Division – I, stated, “The construction work of development of riverfront along River Chapora at Siolim in Bardez taluka was initiated at the directives of then minister for WRD Dayanand Mandrekar and the work envisaged improvement of bund by construction of RCC retaining wall for length of 150 metres to protect river bank and a small wharf (jetty) work with a pile/beam/slab combination. The work was technically sanctioned and submitted for administrative approval of the government. The administrative approval of the government was conveyed on April 7, 2015, for an amount of Rs 9.80 crore.”

Palyekar, in his noting, said that it is relevant and interesting to note that the files which were placed before him did not disclose or contain any plans in respect of the said proposed project of Rs 3,08,18,850 and Rs 12,15,51,900, adding that it can also be observed that the said project pertains to CRZ-affected areas and the required permissions from the concerned authorities or expert agencies were not taken.

“On the contrary, it has been brought to my notice that an expert member from Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority had, vide his report, seriously criticised the work undertaken by the department without necessary study of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA). I am surprised how the department of water resources could undertake a project involving such a huge amount from the public exchequer, that too without study and the necessary permissions. I am constrained to make such observations as the said project of such a huge magnitude was undertaken without the required study resulting in the National Green Tribunal granting stay of such a project, thereby causing huge loss to our exchequer,” the note further stated.

Palyekar said that as the matter pertains to serious allegations, files from division – I of WRD were checked which revealed that the work in the name and style ‘Improvement of bund along River Chapora near Siolim market’ and ‘Development of riverfront along River Chapora at Siolim’ were commenced on the basis of the note dated February 26, 2015, of the then minister for water resources.

“File noting of the said project clearly reveals and indicates that finance department had raised several queries in respect of increase in the estimates. The notings do not disclose any justification being offered by the concerned,” the note states.

The WRD Minister further pointed out that he would also like to draw the attention of the Chief Secretary that Principal Secretary (WRD) has also endorsed the conclusion of executive engineer and chief engineer that there is nothing irregular in the said project, adding that it is not known as to why the department did not appeal against the NGT order staying the project.

The minister said that it is also interesting to note that the then executive engineer P B Badami apparently did not conduct the required groundwork before starting such a project involving huge amounts from the public exchequer, maintaining that it clearly appears that the department of water resources was not sure of what was being constructed through the contractor.

Palyekar also said that it is also required to ascertain the quantum of work done and work released to the contractor. Hence, the responsibilities in the said matter are required to be fixed as public exchequer should not be misused in the same manner apparently done in this case, he said.