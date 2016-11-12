Viewing Gandhi like never before

An exhibition of rare and intimate photographs of Mahatma Gandhi taken by his grandnephew and personal chronicler, Kanu Gandhi, opens at MOG, today. NT BUZZ speaks to curator of this project, photographer, Prashant Panjiar to understand the man behind these photographs and his photography

ARTI DAS | NT BUZZ

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi whom we fondly address as Mahatma Gandhi is probably one of the most widely photographed leaders of India’s freedom struggle. The frail old man dressed in a dhoti and carrying a stick became a symbol of India’s struggle in the early 20th Century. There are numerous pictures of Gandhi clicked by renowned photographers from all over the world, and there are few images of Gandhi which are popular, but we hardly have an idea about the person who clicked them? They were clicked by Gandhi’s grandnephew, Kanu Gandhi. He clicked some beautiful images of Mahatma Gandhi, documenting ten years of his life from 1937 to 1948.

However, his work had not yet been published as one body of work nor has his work been acknowledged for its historical and artistic importance. But, now the Nazar Photography Monographs 03 – Kanu’s Gandhi, is giving due credit to his work. One can now see these intimate images of Gandhi at MOG as the museum in partnership with Nazar Foundation, are exhibiting 42 such rare photographs. This exhibition is curated by the photographer Prashant Panjiar and Sanjeev Saith.

They are culled from a long forgotten archive, the meticulously researched, painstakingly restored and exquisitely produced book reveals rare and intimate photographs of the Mahatma during the last ten years of his life.

While speaking about this project, Panjiar says: “I used to work as Outlook’s photo editor in the year 1997 when we were working on special issues to celebrate 50 years of independence and I was working on a special issue on Gandhi on his 50th death anniversary. Thus, I was searching for photographs and I always got these pictures from the third party and I found it was not right as I wanted to know the owner of these images. So, I got in touch with Gopal Gandhi who introduced me to the family of Kanu Gandhi at Rajkot. And I met the family members who informed me that many people actually took Gandhi’s photos, but they never returned them. It was like someone borrowing a book which you never got back.”

From then on Panjiar started collecting these images and when he started the Nazar Foundation, he thought it would be an ideal project to do the book on Kanu Gandhi’s work as previously, his work has never been brought together.

‘Kanu’s Gandhi’ is a travelling exhibition which was a part of the Delhi Photo Festival, then exhibited at the Sabarmati Ashram and also at Kolkata. The book has 92 images, but the exhibition is showcasing 42 images of Gandhi and the freedom struggle from 1937 to 1948.

Panjiar while speaking about the book mentions that it follows the chronological order. “The book is made by Sanjeev Saith. It speaks about what was happening historically at that time and what was he feeling,” says Panjiar.

The interesting aspect was that Kanu was primarily a follower of a Gandhi than a photographer, so these images are quite different from that of a professional photographer. Also Mahatma Gandhi allowed Kanu to photograph him on the condition that no flash would be used, he would never be asked to pose and that the Ashram would not fund his photography. For ten years he documented Gandhi’s life. He even sold few images to newspapers. Being the only one allowed to take Gandhi’s photographs at any time, he soon began to produce images on a daily basis. However Gandhi did at times forbid Kanu from taking photographs. One such moment was when Kasturba lay dying in his lap at the Aga Khan Palace in Pune.

“Kanu was primarily a follower of Gandhi, who did household chores, sang bhajans with Kasturba Gandhi. He was in awe of Gandhi who had tremendous respect for him. Thus, while photographing he kept a respectful distance. You can make out that he is observing a situation but being invisible most of the times,” says Panjiar.

When asked how Panjiar sees Kanu’s work as a photographer, he says: “You can make out that he had an intuitive eye. Also because he kept distance from the subject, we could get objects or persons in the foreground. So, there is some tension in those compositions. These images have that intimacy and modernity in the way they are framed.”

Another aspect of Kanu’s images is the photographing of Kasturba Gandhi. “Kanu Gandhi was very close to her and he was her favourite. So it has beautiful collection of Kasturba Gandhi and it is a tribute to her,” says Panjiar.

For Panjiar making this book on Kanu Gandhi’s work is an attempt to give due to credit to Kanu Gandhi. “We still do not know which images are by Kanu Gandhi. I am suspecting the image of Gandhi on our currency could be by Kanu Gandhi, but we don’t know for sure.” So, this book is in many ways pays tribute to Kanu Gandhi and his contribution in documenting history for us.

(The photo exhibition ‘Kanu’s Gandhi’ opens at the Museum of Goa, Pilerne on November 12 at 6 p.m. The exhibition will remain on view till December 10 at Museum of Goa. The opening event is open to all.)

