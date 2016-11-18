Vidya Prabodhini College signs MoU with Chowgule College

Vidya Prabodhini College of Commerce, Education, Computer and Management, Porvorim has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parvatibai Chowgule College of Arts and Science, Margao. Principal, Chowgule College, N N Sawant and Principal, Vidya Prabodhini College, M R Patil signed the MOU.

Members of the MoU for Chowgule College are Nadkarni, Trivassos, Ananya Das, Tripathi, Gunaji Dessai and Balkrishna Adsul. Members of the MoU for Vidya Prabodhini College are Sukhaji G Naik, Sagar P Mali, Arun R Marathe, Ujvala M Hanjunkar and Kedarnath S Tadkod.

The aim of this MoU is to enhance quality of academic teaching and learning through an effective teaching-learning process, joint research and training programmes for teachers and students of both colleges. The MOU also focuses on cooperation in sports and cultural activities.

Speaking to at the deliberation Sawant said that the college will organise workshops and seminars for teachers and students in association with Vidya Prabodhini College. He said it will provide students with exposure and they will understand how different types of events are organised by Chowgule College. He also mentioned that Chowgule College will allow students of Vidya Prabodhini College to use the Geography laboratories.

M R Patil thanked the management, principal and staff of Chowgule College for providing Vidya Prabodhini College with an opportunity to sign a MOU. He said Vidya Prabodhini College is just four-years-old, but has been very active in conducting seminars and workshops in the areas of practical skills for students and research in different social science disciplines. He invited the staff of Chowgule College to Vidya Prabodhini College and also agreed to organise workshop and seminars in association with Chowgule College on themes like enhancement of quality of research in social sciences and development of languages.