Victory of democracy in K’taka: Kavlekar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Calling the development in Karnataka as victory of democracy, leader of Opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar on Saturday said that B S Yeddyurappa was forced to resign as Karnataka chief minister, as the BJP failed to garner the numbers required to prove majority on the floor of the House.

Reacting to the political development that took place in the neighbouring state wherein the Congress-JD(S) combine won the battle, the Congress leader said that it has been proved that BJP had misused office of the Governor to attain power.

“This is a victory of democracy which will remain in the history of the country. Resignation by Yeddyurappa as the chief minister has also proved that without having enough number of MLAs, BJP had tried to form government by misusing the Governor’s office,” Kavlekar said.

Alleging that BJP was attempting to ‘buy’ MLAs by taking 15 days’ time to prove majority, he thanked the Supreme Court for issuing a direction to prove majority on Saturday. He also said that taking note of the Karnataka example, Congress party in Goa is also expecting a right decision by the Governor of Goa.