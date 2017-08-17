Victory for Goa on Mhadei as K’taka assures SC to stop work

PANAJI: The Supreme Court has disposed of a petition of the Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan (MBA) after Karnataka assured it to stop work of dam on the Mhadei river.

Karnataka counsel Fali Nariman Thursday gave an assurance before the apex court that no construction work of the Kalasa-Bhandura project will be undertaken by the state. Following the assurance given by Karnataka, the apex court disposed of the petition filed by MBA by stating that the group of activists and environmentalists should report to the apex court, if Karnataka starts the construction work.

A petition was filed by the MBA, headed by former MLA Nirmala Sawant, against Karnataka in respect of the Kalasa-Bhandura project.

The MBA had pleaded before the apex court to restrain Karnataka from carrying out further construction on the Kalasa-Bhandura project. Karnataka stated that the work has been almost completed. Countering this, the environmentalist group submitted recent photographic evidences of the ongoing work of the uncompleted construction of the canal. Furthermore, the government of Karnataka had maintained that the project cost was less than Rs 100 crore, but MBA pointed out that it was worth Rs 330 crore and, therefore, needed clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The Union government has told the apex court that it has received no proposal from Karnataka for environmental clearance of the Kalasa-Bhandura project and it has also not accorded any permission to Karnataka for the project so far. An affidavit by the Union government stated that according to the records of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, no proposal has been received from Karnataka for scoping/environmental clearance and that carrying out any non-forestry activity on forest land without obtaining the prior approval of the central government amounts to violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

The response came on the apex court’s direction after the MBA contended before the court that the project was continuing without any approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and other related clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Karnataka maintained that it will not utilise or divert water of the Mhadei river without obtaining the necessary clearance or permission under law.

During an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had said “we need some clarity on the issue before us.” “Accordingly, we direct the state of Karnataka to file an affidavit of a responsible officer stating whether an application has been made for forest and environment clearance and, if so, to whom and when, and the status of the application.”

The Supreme Court had also directed the Union of India through the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to file an affidavit indicating whether any application has been received from the state of Karnataka for forest and environment clearance in relation to the Kalasa-Bhandura project in the Western Ghats and, if so, the stage of consideration of the application. If no application has been received, it should be specifically stated on the affidavit, the apex court had said.

The apex court had said, “We may note that the report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) is to the effect that about 258 hectares of forest land is to be diverted for the project. Therefore, the matter requires some serious consideration by both, the state of Karnataka as well as the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.”

Palyekar: Goa committed to protecting Mhadei river

PANAJI: Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar Thursday said that the order passed by the Supreme Court on Thursday has showed that the Goa stand is firm and clear on the Mhadei issue.

“Karnataka has exposed itself in the Supreme Court. Now, Karnataka should stop playing. Goa government will fight Mhadei case firmly and we will win the case in the tribunal too,” he said.

The Minister reiterated that the Goa government is committed to protecting the Mhadei river and ‘Goem,’ ‘Goemkar’ and ‘Goemkarponn.’ He said that he would be personally attending the next hearing before the Mhadei water disputes tribunal in September. NT