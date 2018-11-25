Victory for Chandor villagers against SH-8

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Bowing to the pressure from villagers, the government has moved to de-notify the stretch of the state highway-8 that had been proposed to pass through Chandor and Guirdolim.

Chief town planner Rajesh Naik has written a letter on Friday to the public works department asking it to take necessary action to de-notify the SH-8 stretch passing through Chandor and Guirdolim.

Villagers have hailed the decision and praised Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai for his efforts to de-notify the state highway stretch.

The chief town planner in the letter pointed to a TCP meeting, which decided on de-notifying the stretch of the state highway that has been shown passing through Margao, Davorlim, Chandor and Curchorem.

“After deliberation, the TCP board decided to recommend to the PWD for de-notification of the said SH8 passing through Margao-Davorlim- Chandor-Curchorem… and to de-notify (it) by withdrawing the notification dated 17/2/1977 to that effect,” said Naik in the letter to the principal chief engineer of the PWD.

Speaking to media persons in Margao, Goa Forward Party leader Yuri Alemao and villagers from Chandor and Guirdolim thanked Sardesai for the de-notification of the proposed state highway stretch that they say would

have destroyed the heritage of their village.

“There had been anxiety and fear in the minds of locals who objected to the SH-8 as many heritage houses dot along the road alignment. The people had come to me with their concerns. I along with my father Joaquim Alemao approached the TCP Minister who promised to de-notify the highway stretch, and now he has kept his promise…” Yuri Alemao said.