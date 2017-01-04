Victorino, Shallum, Pratesh join Mumbai FC

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Sporting Clube de Goa’s striker Victorino Fernandes , Dempo Sports Club defender Shallum Pires and medio Pratesh Shirodkar have joined FC Goa Goalkeeper Laximikant Kattimani at Mumbai FC for the I–League set to start on January 7.

Victorino Fernandes -who played for FC Goa in ISL 2 -has been one of the main goal scorers for Sporting Clube de Goa in this edition of Goa football Association (GFA) Professional League. He has scored

Pratesh Shirodkar was member of team FC Goa this season but did not get many opportunities to feature in the tournament. Pratesh was recovering from an injury he suffered in the second ISL as part of Mumbai City FC. He played for Sporting in the I-League thereafter and joined FC Goa for ISL3.

Shallum Pires has been part of Dempo SC and plays as stopper. He has been part of the Dempo team that won re-entry to the I –League from the Second division last season.